Mizoram: Counting of votes for Dampa bypoll begins

Aizawl, Nov 14 (PTI) The counting of votes polled in the by-election to the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district began on Friday morning, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

The counting began at 8 am at the Mamit deputy commissioner complex.

District Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said postal ballots were being counted first, and then the votes cast in EVMs will be taken up.

There will be five rounds of counting.

"There is only one counting hall and nine counting tables, including one for postal ballots, and each counting table will be monitored by a supervisor and two assistants," he said.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July.

Polling for the Dampa assembly seat was held peacefully on Tuesday with 83.07 per cent of the 20,888 eligible voters exercising their franchise in the bypoll.

Five candidates of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, BJP and the People's Conference (PC) party are in the fray. PTI CORR BDC ACD