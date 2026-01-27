'Mizoram CSR Connect' portal launched to facilitate CSR investments

Aizawl, Jan 27 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday launched a CSR matchmaking portal called 'Mizoram CSR Connect' to facilitate effective linkages and coordination between CSR contributors and implementing agencies in the state.

The portal was developed by the Mizoram CSR cell of the Planning and Programme Implementation department in collaboration with UNDP India.

Speaking at the launch, Lalduhoma said Mizoram received only 0.06 per cent of the total CSR expenditure in the country.

He said that the launch of the Mizoram CSR Connect portal marks an important step in bridging CSR donors and seekers through a transparent and structured digital platform.

The portal is expected to enhance ease of doing CSR in the state while also ensuring transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes for contributing corporates, he said.

Emphasising the significant role CSR can play in development, Lalduhoma said the CSR cell was established in the Chief Minister's Office in June 2024 to strengthen CSR-related initiatives in the state.

He said that Mizoram's peaceful environment, low corruption rate, high literacy levels, strong progress toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the adherence of Mizo code of ethics "Selfless Service" or 'Tlawmngaihna' by the people make the state an ideal destination for CSR investments.

He invited corporate entities and civil society organisations to actively engage in CSR initiatives, assuring that every rupee of CSR funds would be used transparently, meaningfully, and impactfully.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India resident representative Angela Lusigi, who witnessed the launch, praised the portal as a commendable initiative with national and global relevance.

She reaffirmed UNDP India's commitment to sustainable development, women's empowerment, and environmental conservation, and highlighted the importance of data-driven planning for achieving impactful development outcomes.

Lusigi also said that the portal would provide CSR stakeholders with reliable data for informed decision-making. PTI CORR RG