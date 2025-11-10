Mizoram: Dampa assembly bypoll on Nov 11; tight security in place

Aizawl, Nov 10 (PTI) Voting for the Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram’s Mamit district will be held under tight security on Tuesday, state Chief Electoral Officer Lalrozama said.

Polling will be conducted between 7 am and 4 pm across 41 polling stations in the constituency, which shares borders with Bangladesh and Tripura.

Personnel of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and state police have been deployed to maintain law and order and ensure a free and fair election.

All election officials accompanied by security personnel reached their respective polling stations on Monday, he said.

Meanwhile, the state election department, in accordance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the Electoral Commission, has instructed all presiding officers, polling personnel, sector officers, and security personnel involved in the Dampa bypoll to remain vigilant and ensure that the election is conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully.

The Dampa assembly bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The assembly segment has a mixture of both the Mizos and minority populations like the Chakmas and Brus (Reangs).

In all, 21,003 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, which will witness a five-cornered contest among ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), MNF, Congress, BJP and People's Conference (PC) party.

ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, main opposition MNF nominated party senior vice-president and former health minister R Lalthangliana and Congress fielded party vice-president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga, while the PC party founded by former chief minister Brig. T Sailo fielded its vice-president K. Zahmingthanga.

Vanlalsailova, Lalthangliana and Lalhmingthanga had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly polls held in November 2023.

Counting of votes will be held on November 14. PTI CORR MNB