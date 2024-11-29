Mizoram destroys drugs worth Rs 11.52 cr

Aizawl, Nov 29 (PTI) The Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram destroyed drugs worth Rs 11.52 crore on Friday, a senior official said.

These drugs, which included heroin, were seized in the last three months, Joint Commissioner of Excise Peter Zohmingthanga said.

The drugs were destroyed at a farm in Phunchawng near Aizawl, he said.

Among these drugs were 23 kg of heroin, 15.7 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, 734.7 kg of crystal meth and 52 kg of ganja, said Zohmingthanga who is also the chairman of the Drug Disposal Committee.

The Excise Department said that 61 people, including eight women, have died due to drug abuse, mainly heroin, in the state since January. PTI CORR SOM