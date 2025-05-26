Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 4 crore seized, 2 arrested

Aizawl, May 26 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with drugs worth Rs 4 crore on the outskirts of Aizawl, an official said on Monday.

Personnel of the Excise and Narcotics Department, with the help of the Young Mizo Association's central anti-drugs squad, seized 2 kg of heroin and 9.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets in the last two days, he said.

A raid was conducted on Sunday in the Phunchawng area, and 549 gram of heroin was seized from the two accused, he said.

Subsequent investigation led to the seizure of the rest of the drugs, he added.

A pick-up truck used for transporting the drugs was also seized, the official said.

The two accused, identified as C Lalramnunmawii (37) and Lalnunmawia (35), were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The Excise and Narcotics Department said that 26.4 kg of heroin and 67.1 kg of meth have been seized in the state so far this year. Crystal meth weighing 48 kg, 132.9 kg of ganja and 945 grams of opium were also seized. PTI CORR SOM