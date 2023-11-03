Mizoram elections: Festoons, banners, posters, cut-outs of political parties missing in Mamit district

Mamit(Mizoram), Nov 3 (PTI) With only four days left for the Mizoram Assembly elections, the streets of Mamit district are yet to be decked with festoons, posters, banners of political partes or cutouts of political leaders.

Only a few small flags of Mizo National Front, Congress, Zoram People's Movement and BJP are fluttering in the Mamit district which has three Assembly segments - Hachhek, Mamit and Dampa.

All the political parties have signed an agreement with Mizoram People's Forum (MPF), which consists of two powerful NGOs - Young Mizo Association (YMA) and Mizoram Hmeichhe Insuihkhaom Pawl (MHIP) - on how to carry out the campaign during the election, H Cianzama a businessman of Mamit area, told PTI.

"The forum decides when a joint platform for the campaign will take place. During such an event, candidates of political parties are requested to remain present and deliver their speeches to electors. Thereafter the question and answer session begins. It ensures to maintain balance in the campaign by the political parties here", he said.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on November 7.

"All the political stakeholders have signed an agreement with Mizoram People's Forum (MPF) on how to carry out campaigns during the elections... " Cianzama said.

Without permission from the local panel of Mizoram People's Forum, no party can organise a door-to-door campaign. This is the uniqueness of the campaign in the election in the northeastern state.

BJP Mamit district president Ngursailova admitted the practice in Mamit district.

Congress candidate for the Hachhek constituency, Lalrindika Ralte said this has been going for many years to make the poll campaign for a level playing ground for all the stakeholders.

"We welcome such a programme under the guidance of Mizoram People's Forum because it gives all the political parties to campaign in a restrained way", he added.

BJP Tripura MLA Promodh Reang, who has been extensively campaigning for the party nominees for the Mamit and Hachhek constituencies also welcomed the practice.

"... even the door-to-door campaign is not allowed without the presence of chairman from MPF but it doesn't prevent the political parties from reaching out to the electors with their programmes. All political parties get equal scope to reach out to the voters during the elections", he said. PTI PS RG