Mizoram emerges as one of fastest-growing tourist destinations in NE: Guv

Aizawl, Jan 26 (PTI) Mizoram has emerged as one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the Northeast, Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh said on Monday.

Addressing the Republic Day celebration here, Singh said the northeastern state rerecorded a tourist footfall of over 5 lakh during 2024-2025, reflecting a sharp 139.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

The surge in tourist arrivals has been further strengthened by improved connectivity, including the inauguration of the railway line up to Sairang, which has significantly enhanced accessibility, he said.

"The upward trend of the tourist footfall has continued into 2025-2026 with more than 4 lakh visitors already recorded up to October 2025, positioning the state as one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in the Northeastern region," Singh said after unfurling the national tri-colour.

The governor said that the opening of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line was a milestone for Mizoram, which marks the arrival of railway connectivity into the state capital region for the first time.

The 51.38 km railway line project was inaugurated on September 13 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who simultaneously flagged off Mizoram's maiden Rajdhani train connecting Delhi and two other trains between Aizawl-Kolkata and Aizawl-Guwahati.

Singh said the railway link represents one of the most transformative developments in the state's transport history.

"This achievement marks the arrival of railway connectivity into the capital region of the state for the first time and represents one of the most transformative developments in Mizoram's transport history," he said.

The railway line will reduce travel time, bring down logistic costs and open new avenues for trade, tourism and employment for the youth, he said.

Singh said that Mizoram also achieved another milestone in 2025 when it was declared the country's first fully literate state in May that year.

The achievement reflected the collective efforts of educators, institutions, and communities, he said.