Mizoram environmentalist group opposes plans to extend railway line to state's southern part

Aizawl, Nov 28 (PTI) Aizawl-based Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ) on Friday opposed plans to extend the railway line from Sairang to Hmawngbuchhuah in southern Mizoram, warning that the project could severely damage the state’s fragile environment and deplete its water sources.

CESJ treasurer Saizampuii Sailo said the proposed extension to Hmawngbuchhuah, located in Lawngtlai district along the Myanmar border, poses significant ecological risks in the hilly state.

"The CESJ thinks that no further major project should be undertaken, as it can damage the environment and water sources in a hilly state with a fragile ecosystem like Mizoram. Looking at the present condition of our river sources, we will face a severe water crisis in the near future," Sailo told reporters, adding that the organisation would oppose the plan "till the end".

Sailo also expressed concern that the railway extension could lead to an influx of outsiders, citing experiences from other northeastern states.

"Nagaland refused to extend the railway line to its interior as it learned a lesson from the opening of the railway line up to Dimapur. Similarly, Meghalaya also strongly opposed the railway extension due to potential influx from outside," she said.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sairang-Bairabi railway line, which brought Mizoram into the country's railway map for the first time.

The railway project, considered one of the most challenging projects in Indian Railways' history, links Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, with the rest of the country through Assam's Silchar.

Officials said the number of tourists visiting the state has increased significantly after the opening of the new railway line. PTI CORR MNB