Mizoram: Executive body yet to be formed in Lai council; Cong-ZPM talks in progress

Aizawl, Dec 14 (PTI) Even as six days have passed since the Lai Autonomous District Council polls in Mizoram ended in a fractured mandate, no parties were able to forge a coalition to form the executive body in the 25-member LADC till Sunday.

In the LADC polls held on December 3, the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged as the single largest party winning 8 seats, while the Congress came second bagging 7.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which contested all the seats, won 6 seats and the BJP bagged 2.

Two other candidates, including former LADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) V Zirsanga, were also elected. A party is required to win 13 seats to secure an absolute majority in the 25-member LADC.

Congress spokesperson Lalremruata Renthlei told PTI that talks are going on between his party and the ZPM to form a coalition council after the grand old party snapped its pre-poll agreement with the MNF recently.

He said that no consensus could be reached over the formation of the next executive body till now, but the matter is likely to be settled soon.

Before the elections, the Congress and MNF signed an agreement according to which both parties will work together during the elections and in the formation of the next executive committee.

On December 12, however, the Congress severed ties with the MNF citing that the latter had breached their pre-poll agreement by attempting to horse-trade several elected council members, including one of the Congress.

Lawngtlai District Congress Committee president J Ropianga Chinzah also claimed in a statement that the MNF also tried to lure an elected ZPM leader offering him the Chief Executive Member's post.

However, MNF vice president and leader of the opposition in the Mizoram assembly, Lalchhandama Ralte, denied the allegations. PTI CORR NN