Mizoram: Former IPS officer Lalthanmawia takes oath as local body ombudsman

Aizawl, Sep 19 (PTI) Former IPS officer C Lalthanmawia on Friday took oath as an ombudsman of an independent local body in Mizoram, officials said.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh administered the oath of office to Lalthanmawia during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, they said.

The event was attended by Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K. Sapdanga, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C Lalsawivunga, Forest Minister Lalthansanga, Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima and Leader of the Opposition Lalchhhandama Ralte, among other dignitaries.

The Assembly had passed the Mizoram Local Bodies Ombudsman Bill, 2025, during the monsoon session on August 28.

The legislation provides for the appointment of an ombudsman to inquire into charges of corruption, maladministration or irregularities in the discharge of functions by local bodies, their elected representatives and public servants working under them.

Lalthanmawia joined the Mizoram Police Service in 1989 and was inducted into AGMUT cadre of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2022.

Throughout his career, he held several key positions under the Mizoram government, including Director of Fire and Emergency Services and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Police Modernisation).

Due to his outstanding contributions to public service, Lalthanmawia was honoured with the President's police medal for meritorious service in 2012 and the President's police medal for distinguished services in 2020.

He retired from government service on February 28.