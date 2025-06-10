Mizoram 'fully integrated' into national rail network with commissioning of Bairabi-Sairang stretch

Aizawl, Jun 10 (PTI) The Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram was commissioned on Tuesday, marking the "full integration" of the state into the national railway network, an official said.

The 51.38-km broad gauge line was commissioned and authorised after inspection by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS), he said.

"The railway line is technically safe now. Once the Centre gives its nod, trains will start operating. The formal inauguration is to take place soon," Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, told PTI.

He said the final 33.86-km stretch from Hortoki to Sairang was inspected by Commissioner of Railway Safety (Northeast Frontier Circle) Sumeet Singhal, between June 6 and June 10.

The Hortoki-Sairang section passes through a hilly terrain, and includes 32 tunnels and 35 major bridges, he said.

"This milestone completes the entire 51.38-km stretch, bringing direct rail connectivity to Aizawl for the first time," Sharma said.

"With the completion of the final leg, Mizoram is now fully integrated into the national railway network. This transformative achievement is expected to significantly enhance passenger and freight movement, stimulate socio-economic growth, and fulfill a long-standing aspiration of people," he added.