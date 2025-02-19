Mizoram gets its first skywalk

Aizawl, Feb 19 (PTI) The first skywalk in Mizoram has been inaugurated in state capital Aizawl, officials said.

The privately owned sky bridge located at Aizawl Peak Resort or Hangi Lunglen Tlang in the northern part of the state capital was inaugurated by Chief Minister Lalduhoma for the public on Tuesday, they said.

The skywalk has been constructed and is owned by ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA H Ginzalala, who is also the technical adviser to the chief minister.

Lalduhoma appreciated the MLA and his family for establishing the skywalk, the first-of-its-kind in the state.

He expressed hope that the skywalk would boost tourism in the state.

The inaugural event was attended by Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K Sapdanga, Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii and several other MLAs.

The project was executed by a Pune-based firm. Installed with 30 mm toughened glass, the skywalk is 10 metres long and 2.24 metres wide.

The structure is designed to hold up and carry up to 135 people at a time.

As a safety measure, the management will allow maximum 20 people to walk on it at a time. PTI CORR ACD