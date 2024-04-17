Mizoram got more funds under BJP-led govt at Centre: Sitharaman

Aizawl, Apr 17 (PTI) The BJP-led government at the Centre was strengthening Mizoram's economy through tax devolution and grants-in-aid, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

She was on a day-long visit to the Northeastern state to campaign for BJP candidate Vanlalhmuaka.

Addressing a press conference at Lengpui in the evening, Sitharaman claimed that Mizoram's share of the tax devolution has increased seven times over the last 10 years.

While Mizoram received Rs 4,734 core during the 10 years of the UPA government, it received Rs 32,823 crore under the NDA government between 2014 and 2024, she said.

The grants-in-aid to Mizoram have also increased by 102 per cent in the last 10 years, she said.

During the 10 years of UPA, Mizoram received Rs 21,358 crore as grants, which increased to Rs 43,101 crore during the 10 years of the NDA government, she said.

Besides, the Centre also implemented several schemes and projects to develop the state and improve connectivity, she said.

Sitharaman said that PM Narendra Modi gives priority to the Northeast, and he visited the region at least 65 times during the last 10 years.

Central ministers have also visited the region on over 850 occasions, she said.

She also claimed that the Northeastern states, including Mizoram, have largely benefitted from GST.

Sitharaman said that efforts will be made to formalise cross-border trade between Myanmar and Mizoram.

Earlier in the day, she addressed a public meeting in south Mizoram's Siaha town where she spoke on similar issues. PTI CORR SOM