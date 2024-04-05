Mizoram government fully implemented its 100 days' programmes, says Lalduhoma

Aizawl, April 5 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) administration has successfully implemented its 100 days' programmes.

Advertisment

Speaking at a party event in Serchhip town, Lalduhoma emphasised that they had devised a roadmap before the state assembly elections in November, which they've diligently followed since assuming power.

"We have successfully implemented the 100 days' programmes that we had announced soon after forming the government. This was possible not because we are better than others, but because we implemented and executed what we deemed is good for people and ignored those considered bad," the chief minister said.

He highlighted the adherence to this roadmap as instrumental in fulfilling their commitments to the people, underscoring their dedication to executing beneficial policies while eschewing detrimental ones.

Advertisment

Lalduhoma had outlined various initiatives, including austerity measures, anti-corruption efforts, and agricultural development following his swearing-in on December 8.

He maintained that the ZPM's approach sets it apart from previous administrations, positioning the party as a catalyst for social reforms in Mizoram.

Lalduhoma reassured the public of the government's commitment to meeting their expectations, noting the careful selection of ZPM's candidate, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a collective decision by party leaders. PTI COR MNB