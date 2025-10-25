Mizoram Governor calls on his Sikkim counterpart

Gangtok, Oct 25 (PTI) Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Saturday called on his Sikkim counterpart Om Prakash Mathur here, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

During the meeting, the Sikkim Governor extended a warm welcome to Singh and wished for his pleasant stay in the state.

Both governors held intensive discussions on the developmental activities of their respective states, focusing on inclusive growth and enhancing regional cooperation in the North-Eastern region.

During the meeting, several issues related to organic farming, environmental protection, and the conservation of nature were discussed by the two dignitaries.

The Mizoram Governor is on a two-day tour of Sikkim to attend the Sikkim Soldierathon scheduled to be held at Paljor Stadium here on Sunday, officials said. PTI KDK RG