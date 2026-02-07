Mizoram Governor lauds armed forces-civilian camaraderie

Aizawl, Feb 7 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Saturday lauded the long-standing camaraderie between the armed forces and local communities.

Addressing a statewide ex-servicemen rally here, Singh, himself a decorated retired general, commended the courage and devotion to duty displayed by veterans, describing their discipline as a model for the nation.

He remarked that Mizoram's ex-servicemen are among the "smartest" in the country, adding, "This is the epitome of how an ex-serviceman should conduct himself." The governor highlighted Mizoram's proud tradition of peace and mutual respect, praising the unique harmony, mutual respect and goodwill shared between civilians and personnel in uniform.

He described the rally as a clear reflection of mutual trust and cooperation between the public and the armed forces.

Emphasising that veterans are "living embodiments of selfless service," the governor recalled their sacrifices, noting the long periods spent away from families in the country's most challenging terrains to ensure national security.

Singh also welcomed the establishment of a dedicated medical camp and a grievance redressal cell to assist veterans with pensions, welfare schemes, and resettlement.

He expressed optimism that these initiatives would yield positive results and announced plans for more comprehensive medical camps in the near future.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to veterans and their families, the governor stressed that they must always be treated with dignity and care, invoking the spirit of "Tlawmngaihna," the Mizo ethic of selfless service and concern for others.

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga also attended the event, praising the dedication and services of veterans, who prioritised their duties above all else.

He urged the youth to draw inspiration from their example to become responsible citizens.

During the ceremony, honours and assistance were presented to nine ex-servicemen, the family of one gallantry award recipient, and five Veer Naris (widows of martyred soldiers). PTI CORR RG