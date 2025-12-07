Mizoram governor, UP deputy CM visit BJP MP's home to offer condolences on his mother's death

Noida, Dec 7 (PTI) Mizoram Governor VK Singh and UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak visited Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma's residence here on Sunday to offer condolences over his mother's death.

Singh stayed at his house for nearly half an hour, during which he offered flowers to Lalita Sharma's photo who passed away on November 26.

He interacted with all family members and offered his condolence, said an aide of Sharma, a former Union minister.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pathak also visited Sharma's residence on Sunday and paid tribute to his late mother. PTI COR MPL SKY SKY