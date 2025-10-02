Mizoram Governor visits Sairang railway station

Aizawl, Oct 2 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh visited Sairang railway station to inspect its facilities and engaged in discussions with senior railway officials, a Raj Bhavan official said on Thursday.

During his visit to the railway station on Wednesday, Singh expressed his appreciation for the historic milestone of connecting Mizoram's capital Aizawl to the Indian Railway network for the first time, the official said.

The governor said this development enables seamless and efficient train connectivity to key cities across India, describing it as a commendable achievement.

He urged the Northeast Frontier Railway to continue its efforts in maintaining and enhancing the railway infrastructure to ensure a reliable, safe, convenient and hygienic train service that sets a benchmark for other states across the country, particularly in terms of infrastructure quality, operational efficiency and passenger experience.

Railway Deputy Chief Engineer Harjimal Meena briefed the Governor on the technical aspects of Sairang railway station, the official said.

Area manager (Badarpur) Virendra Kumar Meena also provided insights into ongoing initiatives and critical updates regarding the railway operations, he said.

The 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang railway line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13.

The PM had also flagged Mizoram's maiden Rajdhani Express train connecting Aizawl with Delhi, and two other express trains - Aizawl-Guwahati and Aizawl-Kolkata the same day.

The Rs 8,071 crore Bairabi-Sairang railway line project, considered one of the most challenging in Indian Railways' history, first linked Aizawl with Assam's Silchar town, then to the rest of the country.

It is an engineering marvel, which consists of 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.

Bridge no 144 near Sairang railway station, which rises to 114 metres, is the tallest pier railway bridge in the country and is 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar.

Apart from Bairabi, it has four railway stations - Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang.