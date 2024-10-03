Mizoram govt announces 4 pc hike in DA for its employees

Aizawl, Oct 3 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Thursday approved a proposal to hike dearness allowance of its employees by 4 per cent from November.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, an official said.

The hike in DA is a Christmas gift and will come into effect from November, he said.

With the increase in the allowance, the government employees will receive 40 per cent of basic pay as DA, the official said.

The council of ministers also approved the proposal to establish a state human rights commission and creation of 16 posts under the panel.

The Gauhati High Court has recently directed the Mizoram government to establish a state human rights commission.

The division bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Michael Zothankhuma gave a two-month time to the Mizoram government to set up the commission. PTI CORR BDC