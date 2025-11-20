Mizoram govt announces 50% reduction in bus fare for one day

Aizawl, Nov 20 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Thursday announced a 50 per cent reduction in bus fare for commuters travelling in city buses within the state capital Aizawl for one day as part of the celebration of a special award for traffic management.

State Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Minister K Sapdanga told reporters that commuters travelling in city buses within Aizawl will have to pay only half of the fare to the operators, and the remaining half per cent will be borne by the government.

The plan will be implemented for one day on Friday to commemorate the special award received by the Mizoram government for its efficient traffic management system, he said.

Mizoram has recently been honoured with a special Award for its efficient traffic management.

The award was given by Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu during the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference held at Haryana's Gurugram from November 7-9.

On being invited, the state UD&PA department submitted both a video and a PowerPoint presentation showcasing the state's innovative approaches to urban traffic management to the selection committee in October, according to officials.

The presentation highlighted Mizoram's exemplary adherence to traffic regulations, disciplined road behaviour among residents, minimal traffic congestion despite limited road space, and the effective functioning of the coordination committee on Traffic Management, they said.

The presentation also underscored how Aizawl has earned the title of 'Silent City' due to the commendable public discipline in avoiding unnecessary honking, they said.

Mizoram's traffic discipline has been lauded time and again on the internet and by eminent people, including former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

This traffic discipline has earned the state capital, Aizawl, the title of the 'Silent City' or 'No Honking City' of India.

One simple rule followed by drivers or commuters is that cars or four-wheeler vehicles stick to the left side of the road and two-wheelers stick to the right side.

No vehicle will overtake or cross the other side of the road reserved for vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

Mizoram's traffic discipline is primarily of a people-consciousness, as vehicles hardly use unnecessary horns even at traffic jams. PTI CORR RG