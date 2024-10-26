Mizoram govt, Assam Rifles sign pact for relocating force's bases: CM

Aizawl, Oct 26 (PTI) The Mizoram government and Assam Rifles have formally signed an agreement for relocating the paramilitary force's bases from the heart of Aizawl to the designated battalion complex at Zokhawsang, about 15 km from the city, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Assam Rifles has bases at Zodin Square (Lammual) and Khatla areas in Aizawl.

Besides, it also has a DIG residence near Raj Bhavan at Tuikhuahtlang, a commandant bungalow (Loch House) and a church in Tuikual area near Zodin, and plots of land at Babutlang near the chief minister's bungalow and Chitte in the eastern part of the state capital, besides a war memorial and temple at Zodin, among others.

"The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to shift the Assam rifles bases from Aizawl to Zokhawsang was signed in New Delhi on October 23 with the knowledge of Union Home Amit Shah and in the presence of the chief minister, MLAs and important officials from both Mizoram government and Assam Rifles," Lalduhoma said in a press conference here.

Advertisment

It was signed by state General Administration Department Commissioner and Secretary Vanlaldina on behalf of the Mizoram government and Assam Rifles Director General Vikas Lakhera, he said.

Although the relocation will come into effect in April next year, the paramilitary force will hand over their lands or areas and properties at three locations -- Chitte River (62.8 acres), Tuikual church area (0.63 acres) and Babutlang (0.453 acres) -- to the state government within three months from the signing of the agreement, he said.

The chief minister said that it was not possible for the relocation to take place immediately as certain infrastructure and facilities at Zokhawsang Complex were yet to be completed.

Advertisment

After the end of the current academic session in April next year, the Assam Rifles will shift to Zokhawsang and vacate its main barrack complex, AR ground or Lammual, unit hospital and other facilities at Zodin (25.94 acres), Loch House and land at Tuikual (1.1 acres), Quarter Guard Hill Complex near Vanapa Hall (14.5 acres), school area (1 acre) and war memorial and temple in Zodin, he said.

As per the agreement, Assam Rifles will retain its 23 Sector headquarters, Mizoram range in Khatla (95.88 acres) and DIG residence near Raj Bhavan at Tuikhuahtlang (0.85 acre), the chief minister added.

He said that the Assam Rifles will be given depreciated costs for the lands and properties it will hand over to the state government before the end of April 2025.

Advertisment

Such lands and buildings vacated by the Assam Rifles will be reserved for public use as per the Restriction of Use of Transferred Land Act, 2022, Lalduhoma added.

The demand for relocation of AR bases from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang was raised by the erstwhile Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by former chief minister Laldenga in 1988 after the paramilitary force allegedly killed 11 civilians in a violent clash.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry had directed the paramilitary force to shift its bases to Zokhawsang by May 31 that year.

Advertisment

However, the relocation was delayed after Assam Rifles alleged that certain infrastructure and facilities were yet to be completed.

The Zokhawsang complex was inaugurated by Shah in April last year. PTI CORR ACD