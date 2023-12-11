Mizoram govt begins move to implement priority programmes

Aizawl, Dec 11 (PTI) As part of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s promise to implement priority programmes in a time-bound manner, the state government on Monday proposed to set aside Rs 110 crore to buy ginger, turmeric, chilli and broomsticks directly from the farmers, an official statement said on Monday.

At a meeting with officials of finance and planning and programme implementation departments, Lalduhoma proposed to set aside Rs 110 crore for buying the four agricultural produces from the farmers as part of the government policy, a statement said.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony on December 8, the 73-year-old leader had announced 12 priority programmes of his government to be implemented over the next 100 days.

"Our Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government will buy four local products from farmers such as ginger, turmeric, chilli and broomsticks by fixing minimum prices. Farmers will have the choice to sell their products on their own or to the government. This is our topmost priority," the CM had said.

The meeting also proposed to set aside Rs 40 crore for paying pending medical bills under the state healthcare scheme, it added.

Lalduhoma urged officials to disburse scholarships to students on time and start preparations for the state budget. PTI COR MNB