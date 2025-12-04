Mizoram govt committed to empowering women: CM

Aizawl, Dec 4 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said the state government has been making all efforts to ensure protection and empowerment of women.

During a programme here, Lalduhoma also said the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government holds the distinction of “having the first woman cabinet minister in the political history of Mizoram”.

The state government has also introduced a gender budget for the first time in the state, he said.

Lalduhoma said women constitute a significant portion of the state's workforce.

“Every government office has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of women employees, and women voters also outnumber their male counterparts,” he said.

He asserted that the Mizo society provides an environment where women face minimal discrimination when compared with many other communities.

The chief minister added that seven hostels for working women were under construction across the state. PTI CORR RBT