Mizoram govt committed to strengthening cooperative societies, MSME: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Nov 14 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said the government is committed to strengthening cooperative societies and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Speaking at the 72nd All India Cooperative Week here, Lalduhoma said the government is taking steps to promote local products.

He said, "The Mizoram Procurement Preference Policy for Small & Medium Enterprises 2025 has already come into force after its publication in the official gazette in February." The CM said cooperative spirit is deeply embedded in the Mizo way of life as it is reflected in the long-standing tradition of collective labour, unity, and mutual support.

He said Mizo people are recognised for their discipline, hard work, and readiness to take on challenges for the welfare of the community.

With strong cooperative initiatives, the people of Mizoram are capable of taking up even greater economic responsibilities, he said.

He lauded Mizoram Milk Producers' Cooperative Union (MULCO), a government undertaking for milk production, for its efforts to fully tap local milk production.

Lalduhoma also hailed Mizoram Apex Handloom and Handicraft Cooperative Society Ltd (MAHCO)'s ambition to make Mizo handloom products recognised across the country as significant steps towards enhancing the cooperative sector.

He also thanked Mizoram State Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry and Marketing Cooperative Federation Limited (MAHFED) for its efforts to strengthen its support for farmers, producers, and entrepreneurs by ensuring effective marketing of the state's agricultural and horticultural outputs.

The event was attended by Cooperation Minister PC Vanlalruata.

Starting from 1954, the All India Cooperative Week is observed annually during November 14-20 to promote and strengthen the cooperative movement.

This year's celebration carries added significance as it aligns with the United Nations' declaration of the International Year of Cooperatives.

According to officials, Mizoram now has about 1,500 primary cooperative societies and 13 state-level cooperative federations or unions.