Mizoram govt employees stage demonstration demanding implementation of old pension scheme

Aizawl, Oct 1 (PTI) A section of Mizoram government employees and beneficiaries of New Pension Scheme (NPS) on Wednesday staged a demonstration demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme.

The demonstration held in front of Vanapa Hall in Aizawl was spearheaded by Mizoram Movement for Old Pension Scheme (MIMOPS).

Speaking on the occasion, MIMOPS vice president VL Chhakchhuak said the state government has the discretionary power whether or not to implement the NPS.

He said that the NPS was introduced by the Centre for its employees to replace the old pension scheme, and it came into effect on January 1, 2004.

Although the Central government did not force states to implement the NPS but it advised them to use it, and the Mizoram government began implementing the NPS on September 1, 2010, he said.

He said that the MIMOPS was formed in November 2022 after it was realised that the NPS was "not good" for employees.

He claimed that several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka and Sikkim, previously used the NPS, have reverted to the old pension scheme. PTI CORR RG