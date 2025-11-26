Mizoram govt inks pact with BBSSL to boost quality seed distribution

Aizawl, Nov 26 (PTI) Mizoram Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry and Marketing Cooperative Federation Limited (MAHFEC), a government public sector undertaking, and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) on Wednesday signed an agreement for collaboration in the distribution of quality seeds, an official statement said.

The pact was signed by MAHFED managing director H. Vanhlupuia and BBSSL advisor Omveer Singh in the presence of Cooperation Minister PC Vanlalruata here.

Cooperative societies registrar John LT Sanga and other senior officials from the agriculture and horticulture departments were present, it said.

BBSSL, a national cooperative society that undertakes production, procurement and distribution of quality seeds, has been selected by the state government as a nodal agency to supply high-quality seeds in the state, according to officials.