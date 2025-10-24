Mizoram govt making efforts to evict illegal immigrants: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Oct 24 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said his government is currently taking steps to evict illegal immigrants and non-tribal people who are living in the state without valid permits.

The CM also said that he discussed the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently.

"With permission from our governor, I informed our prime minister and union home minister about our intention to carry out eviction drives against non-tribal, who are living in the state without a valid ILP. We have been implementing the exercise in some localities of Aizawl," Lalduhoma said.

He was addressing the ongoing general conference of Young Mizo Association (YMA) at Sakawrdai in Aizawl district near the Manipur border.

The chief minister also discussed with the leaders of central YMA about evicting the illegal settlers.

He said that an Inner Line Permit (ILP), which restricts illegal entry into Mizoram, was implemented in the state under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873, about 152 years ago, to protect the tribal people and the tribal area.

Under the BEFR, which was introduced by the colonial British government and adopted by the Indian government after Independence, non-tribal people can't buy land in the state, he said.

According to him, the state government has already launched ILP online, which is being revised and upgraded to prevent any illegal influx.

Lalduhoma also sought the cooperation of YMA, local and village councils to prevent illegal influx and drive out illegal immigrants from the state.

He also said that the widening of National Highway- 306/06 into four lanes was delayed for quite some time due to compensation issues and the inability to get forest clearance.

The highway, which is the primary lifeline of the state, has been in deplorable condition as its widening work could not be undertaken in time, he said.

Lalduhoma added that the construction of the gas pipeline from Tripura and the trade facilitation centre at the India-Bangladesh border could not be expedited due to forest clearance issues. PTI CORR BDC