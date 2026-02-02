Mizoram govt making efforts to expedite oil, gas exploration: CM

Aizawl, Feb 2 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said efforts are being made to expedite the exploration of natural gas and oil in the state.

Lalduhoma said that attempts are also on to harness the state's green energy potential Inaugurating "Saksham," a two-week oil and gas conservation awareness campaign in Aizawl, he said, "We are continuing to follow up on the exploration of oil and gas beneath the ground in Mizoram to ensure the work is carried out more rapidly. Additionally, we are actively working on opportunities for progress in the field of green energy." The chief minister highlighted India's energy vulnerability, noting that the nation remains the world's third-largest consumer of oil and gas while importing nearly 80 per cent of its requirements.

He warned that overconsumption depletes non-renewable resources and drives air pollution through carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide emissions.

"Conserving oil today is an investment in our children's future," he said, urging the people to use fuel judiciously to protect both the economy and the environment.

Lalduhoma also announced that domestic gas pipeline connections for Aizawl are progressing, with construction extending from Tripura.

Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova, who also attended the event, said the government is committed to an uninterrupted gas supply.

He said that a gas bottling plant at Mualkhang near Aizawl is being upgraded, and the government is also working towards establishing an oil depot.

According to data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), during 2024-25, Mizoram consumed 119.20 thousand metric tonnes of diesel (HSD), 58.83 thousand metric tonnes of petrol, and 34.6 thousand metric tonnes of LPG.

At present, Mizoram has 60 LPG distributors and 115 petrol pumps (retail outlets), officials said. More than 4. 22 lakh vehicles are registered in the state. PTI CORR NN