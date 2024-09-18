Mizoram govt making efforts to repair worst sections of NH-6: PWD minister

Aizawl, Sep 18 (PTI) Mizoram's PWD Minister Vanlalhlana on Wednesday said that the state government is making massive efforts to repair the worst sections of National Highway 6, the state's primary lifeline connecting it with Assam, an official statement said.

The northeastern state is currently grappling with an acute shortage of fuel and other essential commodities as hundreds of trucks and tankers have been stranded due to the poor condition of the national highway caused by heavy rain.

Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOTDA) and Petroleum Entrepreneurs' and Transporters' Union of Mizoram (PETUM) have suspended operation along the dilapidated stretches of the highway from Tuesday.

Vanlalhlana on Wednesday inspected the Kawnpui-Khamrang stretch, besides Sethawn.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker in the assembly and Kolasib MLA Lalfamkima.

Speaking on the occasion, Vanlalhlana said that the state government has been making massive efforts to repair the national highway, the state's lifeline, with all its available resources.

He said steps have been taken to repair the worst stretches of the highway at the earliest.

The minister also urged PWD officials to expeditiously monitor the repair work.

Officials said that all vehicles stranded between Kawnpui and Khamrang along NH-6 were released on Wednesday and no vehicle will be allowed to ply the road for three days from Thursday to expedite the repair work.

Some stretches of the NH are under maintenance of the state PWD.

Meanwhile, leaders of MOTDA and PETUM said that they will inspect the ongoing repair work in the Kawnpui-Khamrang section on Friday.

They said that they would resume operation once the national highway is fit for transportation of oil. PTI CORR ACD