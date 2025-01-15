Mizoram govt mulling construction of ropeway between Aizawl and Lengpui

Aizawl, Jan 15 (PTI) The Mizoram government is mulling the construction of a ropeway and installing cable-car facilities between Aizawl and Lengpui for tourism development and improving connectivity, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the feasibility of the proposed project, which will also link Sairang railway station, it said.

The Aizawl-Sairang railway station-Lengpui ropeway project was proposed for tourism development and to enhance the public transport system or connectivity between the state capital and Lengpui, where the state's lone airport is located, it said.

During the meeting, it was discussed the possibility of the proposed project being executed through the state's tourism department or the Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project (ASUTP) currently being implemented by the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) department through an externally aided project, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K. Sapdanga, Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii, adviser to the chief minister (finance) TBC Lalvenchhunga and several officials. PTI CORR BDC