Mizoram govt planning to hand over state's lone airport, medical college to Centre

Aizawl, Dec 18 (PTI) The new government in Mizoram is planning to hand over the state's lone airport and its only medical college to the Centre, an official said on Monday.

At the meeting of the council of ministers on December 14, it was decided that the state government would take steps to hand over the Lengpui airport to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), he said.

It was also decided at the meeting that the government will find ways to hand over the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he added.

The Lengpui airport and ZMC are owned and operated by the state government.

Lengpui is located about 29 km west of Aizawl, while ZMC is located at Falkawn which is about 16 km from the state capital. PTI CORR SOM