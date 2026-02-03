Mizoram govt prioritising health sector, steps taken to boost medical infra: CM

Aizawl, Feb 3 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said his government has prioritised the health sector, with massive efforts being made to enhance medical infrastructure across the state.

He lauded the success of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), and said the programme has "revolutionised patient care through a seamless, cashless treatment system".

Launched in March last year, the scheme has already achieved a staggering 91 per cent of the targeted enrollment rate, helping the state earn a national award for "Best Performance in Achieving Card Saturation" from the National Health Authority, according to officials.

Inaugurating a two-day Knowledge Exchange Health Conclave in Aizawl, Lalduhoma reaffirmed that the health of citizens remains the bedrock of Mizoram's progress, underscoring the high priority status for the state's medical infrastructure.

"The government considers health care a key foundation for overall development," the chief minister said, pointing to the shift towards cashless treatment through empanelled hospitals as a major victory for public accessibility.

He said the current administration has significantly bolstered healthcare infrastructure across the state with extensive upgrades of the district hospitals, community and primary health centres.

"Advanced medical equipment has been procured for healthcare workers, and several new initiatives have been undertaken to improve the health sector further. These improvements were largely driven by the Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP)," Lalduhoma said.

He extended gratitude to both the World Bank and the central government for their sustained support in these endeavours.

The conclave, organised under the MHSSP of the health department, serves as a recognition for a five-year initiative funded by the World Bank.

Since its launch in 2021, about Rs 280 crore projects under the MHSSP have overhauled the state's medical landscape, the officials said.

According to MHSSP director Dr Lily Chhakchhuak, the programme is on track to meet all its development objectives before the scheduled conclusion in March 2026.

"As of January 2026, four out of five project development objectives have been achieved, and 14 out of 16 intermediate result indicators have been met," she said.

State Health Minister Lalrinpuii, who attended the event, emphasised that the investment has provided tangible results.

District hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres across the state have seen "significant improvement in equipment and resource management, leading to multiple national-level quality certifications", she said.

The event has drawn health experts and officials from across various states - Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu - and several neighbouring northeastern states, to share strategies for sustainable health care, the official said. PTI CORR BDC