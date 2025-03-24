Mizoram govt reshuffles portfolios of 7 ministers

Aizawl, Mar 24 (PTI) The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday reshuffled the portfolios of seven ministers.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena said that the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation portfolio, which was earlier held by Home Minister K Sapdanga, has been awarded to Minister of State, Professor Lalnilawma, in addition to his existing portfolios -- Rural Development and Administration, and Public Health Engineering departments.

Sapdanga will now hold three portfolios -- Home, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation, and Personnel and Administrative Reforms, it said.

Minister of State Lalnghinglova Hmar will assume charge of the Tourism portfolio from cabinet minister Lalrinpuii, who will now hold Health and Social Welfare and Women and Child Development departments, it said.

Apart from Tourism, Hmar retained Sports and Youth Services, Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Excise and Narcotics portfolios, it said.

Horticulture Department, which was earlier held by Lalnilawma, has been assigned to cabinet minister C Lalsawivunga, in addition to his existing portfolios -- Art and Culture, District Council and Minority Affairs, and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, according to the notification.

With the recent amalgamation of Information and Public Relations Department with Printing and Stationary Department, the new department, named Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery has been assigned to cabinet minister Vanlalhlana, who also holds School Education, Higher and Technical Education, and Information and Communication Technology portfolios.

Earlier, Printing and Stationery was held by Minister of State F Rodingliana, who will now hold only Power and Electricity, and Commerce and Industries Department. PTI CORR ACD