Mizoram govt seriously tackling menace of drug trafficking: Guv VK Singh

Aizawl, Jan 26 (PTI) Mizoram Governor VK Singh on Sunday said the state government was seriously tackling the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse, and cross-border smuggling.

Singh was addressing the Republic Day function at Lammual in Aizawl.

"The government is seriously tackling the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse. The state police, security forces and other law enforcement agencies have made significant achievements in checking smuggling and other illegal activities," he said.

Singh said more than 12 lakh kg of smuggled foreign areca nuts worth Rs 16.6 crore were seized by law enforcement agencies last year.

Besides, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, explosives and illicit drugs were seized, he said.

The police and the Excise and Narcotics Department arrested 4,568 people in drug-related offences last year, he added.

Urging the civil society organisations, NGOs and religious organisations to continue supporting the government in the fight against drugs, Singh said, "This menace to the society must be tackled by all of us." "Efforts are also on to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute with neighbouring Assam through negotiations," he said.

The governor said the flagship programme of 'Bana Kaih' is being implemented across the state.

"The scheme, launched in September last year, aims to provide assistance to entrepreneurs and farmers through a series of targeted programmes," he said.

"Under this scheme, eligible progress partners (beneficiaries) will be provided loans from partner banks, with the government serving as guarantor," he said.

Singh said the government is also making efforts to develop road connectivity.

While the PWD completed 194 km of formation cutting last year, 264 km of roads were upgraded with black-top surfacing and 98 km of high-strength concrete roads were constructed, he said.

Singh said the state government is undertaking several projects to generate more power and is in the process of installing prepaid smart meters.

"In tune with the National Education Policy 2020, the Department of Higher and Technical Education is making relentless efforts to establish a state-run university," he said.

The governor said the vision of making all urban areas 'garbage free' has achieved significant success, with 36 towns declared open defecation free.

He said the state government is also making massive efforts in other sectors, including health, agriculture, tourism and sports.

Republic Day was celebrated across the state with official functions being held in all district headquarters. PTI CORR SOM