Mizoram govt to buy four agri products to help farmers

Aizawl, Jun 27 (PTI) Mizoram’s Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government has decided to purchase four agricultural items produced by local farmers to economically uplift the farming community.

Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata said that the government will buy ginger, turmeric, chilli and broomsticks from the local farmers.

Buying these items from the farmers was a poll promise of the ZPM which came to power in the northeastern state in December last year.

Vanlalruata said that the government will fix a support price for each crop besides taking steps to arrange markets so that they can sell their products at a rate higher than the support price.

The minister said that focus is being made on market linkage and the process is expected to be completed within three years.

After three years, farmers are expected to have direct contact with buyers, which will reduce the government's involvement in the process.

He said that a database will be developed on farmers and the quantity of crops they expect to produce a year.

According to an assessment, over 10 lakh quintals of ginger are expected to be produced by farmers across the state next year, Vanlalruata said.

He said that the government will float tender through local agricultural societies to find buyers for the purchase of crops especially ginger.

The government will also make agreements with large companies so that they buy ginger from Mizoram farmers since the tender or auction system will not be sufficient to sell all the produce in the state.

Processing plants will be set up for sorting, grading and drying ginger, besides making paste of the root and ale, a beverage.

Vanlalruata also urged farmers to form Multipurpose Primary Agriculture Credit Societies in their villages.

The ZPM leader said that all processes of buying and selling agricultural products will be executed through local agriculture societies.

The ZPM swept the state assembly polls in December last year, dethroning the incumbent Mizo National Front.