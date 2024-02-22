Mizoram govt to clear all pending healthcare bills by new fiscal: Minister

Aizawl, Feb 22 (PTI) The Mizoram government has decided to disburse all pending healthcare bills under the state healthcare scheme before the new financial year 2024-25, the assembly was informed on Thursday.

Health minister Lalrinpuii said more than Rs 45.59 crore is due for release to beneficiaries under the Mizoram State Health Care Scheme(MSHCS).

She said that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government has earmarked Rs 40 crore from funds allocated under the Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) of the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government to clear the pending bills.

Apart from Rs 40 crore, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, has released Rs 15 crore for clearing the pending bills, she said.

"All the pending healthcare bills will be paid to the beneficiaries before the start of the new financial year 2024-25," the minister said while replying to a query from an opposition MNF member, K Laldawngliana.

The healthcare bill was one of the major political issues before the assembly polls in 2023.

The MNF government headed by former chief minister Zoramthanga drew severe flak from different quarters as it failed to pay pending healthcare bills.

Lalrinpuii also informed the house that the state government will borrow Rs 1,000 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to implement the healthcare scheme.

This was initiated by the MNF government and even though the loan agreement was on the verge of signing during the MNF rule, it was delayed due to the state assembly polls held in November last year, she said.

"The loan agreement will be signed after the Lok Sabha polls this year," the minister said.

The health minister also informed the assembly that there are 391 health and wellness centres in the state.

She said that the government is making efforts to overcome the shortage of doctors and health workers in various hospitals in the state. PTI CORR SBN SBN