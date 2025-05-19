Mizoram govt to enforce stricter rules for establishment of private rehab centres: Minister

Aizawl, May 19 (PTI) The Mizoram government will enforce stricter rules for the establishment of de-addiction or rehabilitation centres by private agencies, Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Aizawl, Lalrinpuii said that any individual or private agencies intending to set up or have set up a de-addiction centre will have to obtain accreditation from the government from now on.

She said that accreditation is mandatory for all de-addiction or rehabilitation centres under the Mizoram Drug (Controlled Substances) Act, 2016 and The Mizoram Drug Treatment cum Rehabilitation Centre Accreditation Rules, 2019 (and its subsequent amendments).

"These Acts and rules prescribe minimum standards of infrastructure, human resources, service and documentation, among others, for the establishment of de-addiction centres. Any person or rehabilitation centre, which fails to meet minimum standards will not be eligible to establish or run the facility from now on," she said.

She said that accreditation aims at bringing systematic management of rehabilitation centres to ensure that drug addicts receive the standard care and support that they deserve.

Lalrinpuii said that the government has acknowledged the contribution and service rendered by privately run rehabilitation centres and is ever ready to assist such facilities.

The government has helped many centres on several occasions previously, she said.

According to the minister, at present, there are 46 state-run de-addiction and rehabilitation centres across the state, of which 11 are declared Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCA), which provide a minimum standard of care and support to inmates as prescribed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Also, there are 25 privately run and eight church-run rehabilitation centres in the state, the minister said.

She said that a proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the establishment of five more de-addiction centres in Saitual, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Mamit and Lawngtlai districts. PTI CORR ACD