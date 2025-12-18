Mizoram govt to establish state university at Lunglei, not Aizawl: Official

Aizawl, Dec 18 (PTI) The Mizoram government has decided to establish the proposed state university in Lunglei town in the southern part of the state, reversing an earlier plan to set it up in the state capital, an official said on Thursday.

An important meeting of ministers, MLAs and officials, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl, decided that a Bill to amend the Mizoram State University Act, 2025, would be introduced in the next Assembly session to facilitate the relocation.

The meeting was attended by higher and technical education minister Vanlalthlana, Lunglei High Powered Committee (HPC) vice-chairman and MLA V. Malsawmtluanga and two MLAs from Lunglei.

The Mizoram State University Bill, 2025 was passed by the state Assembly in March to meet the norms set by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to establish a teaching intensive university to cater to affiliation of colleges within 15 years of the implementation of the policy.

Vanlalthlana, who introduced the Bill, had said the university would be established in a cluster model combining various colleges and institutions to function under a single framework and it would be initially established in Aizawl.