Mizoram govt to expand rubber cultivation on additional 173 hectares of land

Aizawl, Aug 21 (PTI) The Mizoram government has decided to expand rubber cultivation under the second phase of a state government initiative to boost farmers' livelihoods, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting with leaders of the Mizoram Rubber Society (Mirso) on Wednesday and approved a proposal to expand the CM's Rubber Mission by an additional 173 hectares of land, they said.

During the meeting, Mirso president Hrangzuala presented a report on the progress of work under the second phase of the mission in west Mizoram's Mamit district, they said.

He informed the chief minister that local farmers were encouraged and interested in the initiative and expressed their strong desire to expand rubber cultivation, the officials said.

As the cultivation has been confined to 400 hectares of land in Mamit, an additional 173 hectares have been proposed to expand the rubber plantation, as farmers have shown great interest in it, Hrangzuala said.

Lalduhoma also told the Mirso leaders that efforts were being made to distribute 100 rubber processing machines at subsidised rates.

According to the officials, the second phase of the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission covers a total of 2,400 hectares of land across the state, of which 1,200 hectares are being covered with financial support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), while the remaining will be implemented under the state's flagship 'Handholding' scheme.

The 'Handholding' scheme will cover rubber cultivation in 1,373 hectares of land, including 173 hectares approved on Wednesday, they said. PTI CORR BDC