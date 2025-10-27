Mizoram govt to introduce crop insurance soon: Minister

Aizawl, Oct 27 (PTI ) The Mizoram government will soon introduce insurance to protect farmers from financial losses due to crop failure or damage caused by natural disasters, pests or diseases, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister PC Vanlalruata said on Monday.

He said that a state-level coordination committee on crop insurance has already been formed.

The government has floated a tender and accordingly, a general insurance company was selected as the insurer, he said.

"One of our primary poll promises was buying agricultural products and introducing crop insurance to protect farmers from financial losses. Our chief minister is giving due concern to the welfare of the farmers. We will now be able to implement crop insurance," Vanlalruata said.

Addressing a party function at the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) office here, he said that the government is also fulfilling its poll promises to buy agricultural crops from the farmers.

Pointing out certain irregularities in the purchase and sale of ginger, Vanlalruata said that the government is investigating the matter.

Although there was a dip in ginger price, the government procured it from farmers as was promised in the 2023 assembly polls, he said.

Purchasing five key crops - ginger, turmeric, chili, broomsticks and unhusked rice - from the farmers was the poll promise of the ZPM during the assembly polls in 2023.

The five crops are being purchased or procured by the government under its flagship programme, 'Bana Kaih' or handholding scheme, which was launched in September last year.

Officials said that the government has spent or released about Rs 140 crore as support price for the purchase of raw gingers from farmers.

They said that Rs 350 crore was allocated in 2025-26 fiscal for the implementation of the handholding scheme. PTI CORR NN