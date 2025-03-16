Mizoram govt to launch new healthcare scheme on April 1

Aizawl, Mar 16 (PTI) The Mizoram government will launch a new healthcare scheme on April 1, extending an annual Rs 5 lakh cover per family, a minister said on Sunday.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii said that it will be named Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS).

The scheme will cover all families of different economic backgrounds, including those in government service, she said.

"The official launch of the scheme will be held soon. I will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Lalduhoma likely on Monday," Lalrinpuii told PTI.

The MUHCS will be aligned with Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in terms of benefit cover, cover for pre-existing conditions and hospitalisation expenses, she said.

The scheme will provide cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year per family at state-run hospitals and health facilities (primary healthcare centres and above) and empanelled private or church-run hospitals, she said.

Although many private or church-run hospitals in several parts of Mizoram, particularly in the southern region, are willing to implement the scheme, negotiations are still underway with private hospitals in the state capital Aizawl, according to the minister.

Lalrinpuii said that registration has been opened for interested families from March to May and offline registration is currently being monitored by officials at different sub-health centres although the scheme is yet to be launched formally.

Online registration will be opened from April and after the May deadline, registration will be opened again in July with a fine, she said.

She said that beneficiaries will be offered three plans -- general, standard and private -- based on their contributions.

Under the general plan, a family will have to contribute a premium of Rs 2,500 per year for the treatment of all members at the general ward, Rs 5,000 per year for a semi-private ward (standard) and Rs 10,000 per year for a private ward, the minister said.

Government employees, including contractual and muster-roll staffers, will be required to pay a monthly premium ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,500, she said. PTI CORR ACD