Mizoram govt to pursue decentralisation, financial reforms: CM

Aizawl, Feb 25 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday announced in the assembly that his government is set to aggressively pursue a policy of decentralisation to streamline governance and correct long-standing development disparities.

While participating in the discussion on the Mizoram State University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, revealed that a comprehensive plan for financial decentralisation would be rolled out.

Under the proposed reforms, the state will bypass the traditional bottleneck of seeking constant finance department clearance for routine activities.

"In the very near future, we will roll out financial decentralisation. We will authorise department secretaries to grant administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions directly, removing the requirement to seek permission from the finance department," he said.

The chief minister characterised the proposed shift as a significant transformation in the state's administrative machinery.

"Similarly, we believe that it is best to continue decentralising various institutions across different locations within the state," he said.

Lalduhoma also stated that his government aims to address the existing regional imbalances and uneven development by ensuring a more equitable distribution.