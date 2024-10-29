Mizoram govt to review services of govt employees

Aizawl, Oct 29 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said authorities will review the service of state government employees to identify those who are not fit to continue.

Lalduhoma, speaking at an economic summit here, said all departments have been directed to form service review committees.

The committees will identify employees, “who are not fit to continue their service or to be employed under the state government”, he said.

The state government will take steps to terminate such employees if necessary, the CM said.

The Mizoram government has also decided to strictly monitor all development projects in the state, Lalduhoma said.

The chief minister said from now onwards, departments shall submit project proposals to the Centre through the state’s planning department. PTI CORR RBT