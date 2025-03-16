Mizoram govt to soon launch new healthcare scheme

Aizawl, Mar 16 (PTI) The Mizoram government will soon launch a new healthcare scheme with Rs 5 lakh health cover per year, a minister said on Sunday.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii said that it will be named Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS).

The scheme will cover all families of different economic backgrounds, including those in government service, she said.

"The official launch of the scheme will soon be held. I will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Lalduhoma likely on Monday," Lalrinpuii told PTI.

The MUHCS will be aligned with Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in terms of benefit cover, cover for pre-existing conditions and hospitalisation expenses, she said.

The scheme will provide cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year at state-run hospitals and health facilities (primary healthcare centres and above) and empanelled private or church-run hospitals, she said.

Although many private or church-run hospitals in other parts of the state, particularly in the southern part, are willing to implement the scheme, negotiations are still underway with private hospitals in the state capital Aizawl, according to the minister.

Lalrinpuii said that registration has been opened for interested families from March to May and offline registration is currently being monitored by officials at different sub-health centres although the scheme is yet to be launched formally.

Online registration will be opened from April and after the May deadline, registration will be opened again in July with a fine, she said.

She said that beneficiaries will have three plans -- general, standard and private -- based on their contributions. PTI CORR ACD