Mizoram govt to start procurement of ginger, broomsticks from Feb 2: CM

Aizawl, Jan 13 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday announced that his government would begin procurement of ginger and dry broomsticks from farmers from February 2 under the state's flagship handholding scheme.

He made the announcement while inaugurating a ginger processing unit at Sairang, about 21 km from Aizawl.

Despite being predominantly an agrarian state, no particular crop of Mizoram had earlier brought special recognition. "Today, Mizoram is known as the ginger capital of India, and this recognition is the result of the hard work of farmers," he said.

The NITI Aayog has recently declared Mizoram as the "ginger capital of India".

"The government will start procuring ginger and dry broomsticks from farmers from February 2 under the 'Bana Kaih' programme," Lalduhoma said.

He said ginger cultivation has enabled many families to earn better and has increased their purchasing power.

Sticking to its poll promises, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government has been procuring ginger, turmeric, chilli, broomsticks and unhusked rice from farmers, who are given support prices for their crops under the 'Bana Kaih' scheme launched in September 2024.

The government has spent about Rs 137.72 crore as support price for the purchase of ginger last year, officials said.

It also purchased 48,602.29 quintals of dried broomsticks worth nearly Rs 2 crore and 1,473 quintals of paddy (unhusked rice) worth Rs 44.18 lakh from the farmers during the same year, they said.

The chief minister said the state also has strong potential for 'sapthei' fruit and efforts will be made to promote its cultivation on a larger scale. PTI CORR BDC