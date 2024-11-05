Mizoram govt urged to pursue Centre for creation of separate IAS cadre

Aizawl: An association of IAS officers in Mizoram and two other organisations have urged the state government to request the Centre for creation of a separate cadre of officers for the northeastern state, an official statement said.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Lalduhoma at the CMO here on Monday, representatives of the Mizoram IAS Association, Zoram Research Foundation and members of All India Service emphasised the need for a separate cadre and its benefit in the state's administrative functioning.

They urged the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government to "pursue the matter with the Centre".

The state is currently manned by IAS, IPS and IFS officers from the AGMUT cadre - a common cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and union territories.

A separate cadre will foster greater opportunities and enhance governance in the state, they said during the meeting.

Lalduhoma assured them of addressing their concern and pursuing the matter with the Centre, the statement said.

The chief minister said that he would put up the matter in the next cabinet meeting, it added.