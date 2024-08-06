Mizoram govt urged to roll back decision on PDS food grain price hike

Aizawl, Aug 6 (PTI) The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Tuesday demanded that the Zoram People's Movement government in Mizoram roll back the decision to raise food grain prices in the public distribution system (PDS).

The Lalduhoma government recently said that it would cut down on the PDS subsidy on food grains given to beneficiaries not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from the existing Rs 25 to Rs 10 per kg of rice. This will lead to an increase in the price of subsidised food grains Rs 15 to Rs 30 per kg of rice for non-NFSA households.

MNF Legislature Party leader Lalchhandama Ralte told a press conference that the decision to hike the price was “unilateral” without any consultation with opposition parties and other stakeholders.

"Considering the plight and needs of the public, the MNF strongly opposed the government decision to hike the food grain price in ration by 100 per cent. This will adversely affect the majority of households, who receive subsidised food grains through the public distribution system," he said.

Ralte also accused the state government of removing 85 families in Phuldungsei village under the Hachhek assembly constituency on the Mizoram-Tripura border from the state's ration card list.

Officials of the supply department could not be contacted on the matter. PTI CORR NN