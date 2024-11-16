Mizoram govt urges residents to exercise caution following recent violence in Manipur

Aizawl, Nov 16 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Saturday urged residents to exercise "extreme caution" to avoid communal violence in the state, following recent incidents in neighbouring Manipur.

Over the past week, over 10 people have been killed in Manipur's Jiribam district, which shares a border with Mizoram.

A statement by the Mizoram Home Department called on residents to avoid actions that could provoke communal incidents within the state.

It reassured that the state government would continue to take measures to ensure the safety and security of all outsiders, particularly those from Manipur.

The statement also highlighted that the government would take steps to safeguard Mizos living outside Mizoram, especially students and migrant workers in Manipur.

The state government expressed sadness over the recent violence in Manipur and extended condolences to the families of the deceased and those injured in the violence.

Furthermore, the Mizoram government urged the Centre and the Manipur government to take swift and effective actions to contain the ongoing conflict.

The statement noted that the ethnic conflict in Manipur, which has been ongoing for over a year, has caused significant suffering and hardship.

"Due to the turmoil, many people from Manipur have sought refuge in Mizoram. The state government and people have continued to provide relief to those affected," it said.

The government also expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their generous support in providing humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Manipur.

According to the Mizoram Home Department, more than 7,700 people from Manipur are currently taking shelter in different parts of the state.

These displaced people, mostly from the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo communities, fled to Mizoram after ethnic violence broke in the neighbouring state on May 3, 2023. PTI COR MNB