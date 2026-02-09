Mizoram govt vows strict action against areca nut smugglers

Aizawl, Feb 9 (PTI) Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga on Monday warned that the state government will take strict action against those involved in cross-border areca nut smuggling, including government officials and police personnel.

Addressing a gathering at the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) office here, Sapdanga alleged that the illegal trade has historically involved both politicians and police officers.

He noted that the administration is already purging these elements from the system.

"The ZPM is committed to fighting areca nut smuggling, and it is regrettable that opposition parties are attacking us on this campaign. Politicians involved in this illegal trade have been rejected by the voters, and implicated police personnel are being retired," Sapdanga said.

"Any person involved in areca nut smuggling, whether they are in active service or civilians, will not be spared and they must be strongly dealt with," he added.

The minister highlighted that restriction on foreign imports has provided a significant economic boost to local growers, particularly in the Hachhek area of Mamit district, who have seen increased demand for their produce following the crackdown.

Sapdanga also announced an intensification of 'Operation Jericho,' a joint initiative launched on September 1 last year jointly by the home and excise departments and the state's largest civil society organisation Young Mizo Association (YMA) to curb the escalating drug trafficking and addiction crisis in the state.

Pointing out the alarming statistics of drug addiction, he said there are more than 10,000 drug addicts in Aizawl alone, making the state capital unsafe to go out at night, not just for women, but for men too.

To address security concerns, the home minister said the government is planning to recruit 200 new police personnel to bolster its depleted workforce. PTI CORR MNB