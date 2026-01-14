Mizoram govt wants more youths to join Indian Army, security forces: CM

Aizawl, Jan 14 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said the state government wants more youths to enrol in the Indian Army and other security forces.

Addressing an event here, Lalduhoma said Mizos have made significant contribution during India’s freedom struggle, World War-II and various wars after Independence to defend the country.

“Our government wants as many youths as possible to join the armed forces, and we are taking all possible steps in this direction,” the chief minister said.

Lalduhoma said the state government has raised the Mizo Territorial Army, and recruitment for the unit is currently underway.

Expressing concern over low enrolment at the state’s lone Sainik School at Chhingchhip in Serchhip district, he also urged youths to take admission in the institution.

Highlighting welfare schemes implemented by the Mizoram government for war veterans and ex-servicemen, Lalduhoma said it has designated the Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) and Zemabawk Cancer in Aizawl as places from where they can receive free treatment.